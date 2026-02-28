Man On The Run Doc Spotlights Paul McCartney's Biggest Solo Hit — And It's Virtually Unknown In US

There's a lengthy segment in "Paul McCartney: Man on the Run," the 2026 documentary about the former Beatle finding resilience and creative fulfillment with his band Wings, concerning "Mull of Kintyre." The track, co-written with Wings guitarist Denny Laine, was a personal and professional triumph for McCartney after an inconsistent 1970s. "Mull of Kintyre" takes the form of a traditional British folk song and uses a bagpipe section to pay tribute to Kintyre, an area of Scotland where McCartney had purchased a farm. According to "Man on the Run," it was his retreat when the Beatles fractured and where he recorded his solo album "McCartney" in a home studio and spent many idyllic years raising his children with his wife and Wings bandmate, Linda McCartney. Unabashedly and proudly sentimental, it's an earnest and heartfelt paean to the place that saved McCartney from himself.

"Mull of Kintyre" deeply and quickly resonated with U.K. record buyers. It's a competitive and major achievement for a song to occupy the No. 1 position on Christmas Day, and that's what McCartney's sweet and inviting song did in 1977. And then it went on to set all kinds of music industry records. In the U.S., however, it was a completely different story — as if "Mull of Kintyre" had never existed. It didn't even make the Hot 100 pop chart in America. Here's the tale of one song by a very popular artist — "Mull of Kintyre" by Paul McCartney and Wings — with two very different responses.