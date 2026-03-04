5 Classic Rock Artists Who Sold Out For TV Commercials And Will Always Be Haunted By It

Life really does hit you pretty fast; one day you're in platform boots spitting stage blood and trying not to let the pyrotechnics behind you set fire to your wig, and the next you're negotiating a deal for one of your best-known songs to be used in a coffee advertisement. In the world of classic rock, when a band reaches the point where commerce outweighs rebellion, there are bound to be missteps that leave smudges on your résumé.

The only compelling reason for some of the world's best-known bands to lease their song rights to corporate America — beyond making a little more money — is to wring a little more life out of a tune by hopefully catching an audience who will recognize and appreciate it. But that doesn't mean sticking rock 'n' roll classics into ill-fitting scenarios to sell groceries and fast food is the right move to make. Sometimes, these money grabs can haunt an otherwise stellar act, making them look like their finances are a little wonky while pairing their music with a less-than-rock-worthy operation.

Some bands, like Scorpions and Guns N' Roses, let their most popular songs be used for the sake of humor. Other acts, like Ozzy Osbourne and Vince Neil, actually appear in commercials that show they know they're on the downslope of success. Either way, the sellout spirit isn't something these acts are likely to outrun.