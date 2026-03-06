Gen Z Totally Missed The Point Behind These 5 Classic Hits That Went Viral

The internet knows how to take a song and run. When old songs are discovered by young fans, as the cycle of social media unearths songs from every era of popular music, these tracks often go viral: millions (even billions) of streams, a resurgence of an artist's popularity, and more. But as these songs are hidden behind random reels and videos, placed as only trending audios, and not fully listened to, new fans can easily miss the original intention of the track.

Gen Z fans have been particularly attracted to emotional hits of the '70s, '80s, and '90s, but in the virality of these classic songs, and how overplayed they can become after thousands of thousands of videos (and the short-clipped sound, usually of the chorus or climax of the track), the depth of quality music can be lost. In this list, we'll take a look back at some classic hits you definitely remember, and some that have found new life and popularity thanks to the internet, from the best eras of classic rock and more. We'll hear from Fleetwood Mac and The Stranglers, as well as some memorable acts of the '90s, and detail how some of these songs were misinterpreted, or just not understood at all.