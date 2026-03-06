Gen Z Totally Missed The Point Behind These 5 Classic Hits That Went Viral
The internet knows how to take a song and run. When old songs are discovered by young fans, as the cycle of social media unearths songs from every era of popular music, these tracks often go viral: millions (even billions) of streams, a resurgence of an artist's popularity, and more. But as these songs are hidden behind random reels and videos, placed as only trending audios, and not fully listened to, new fans can easily miss the original intention of the track.
Gen Z fans have been particularly attracted to emotional hits of the '70s, '80s, and '90s, but in the virality of these classic songs, and how overplayed they can become after thousands of thousands of videos (and the short-clipped sound, usually of the chorus or climax of the track), the depth of quality music can be lost. In this list, we'll take a look back at some classic hits you definitely remember, and some that have found new life and popularity thanks to the internet, from the best eras of classic rock and more. We'll hear from Fleetwood Mac and The Stranglers, as well as some memorable acts of the '90s, and detail how some of these songs were misinterpreted, or just not understood at all.
The Stranglers — Golden Brown
The English rockers' hazy 1981 and '82 success, which reached No. 2 as a single in the U.K., is a hit once again. It lacks a true chorus, which makes its success all the more impressive, but The Stranglers found a particular magic in the trancelike "Golden Brown," a song memorializing the joys of love and drugs alike, according to the band.
The classic, nearly medieval-feeling arrangement feels timeless, and this sound has contributed to its modern resurgence. As it has reemerged online, often as the backing sound behind romantic or fantasy videos, it's been an immaculate success, with the song being posted to the tune of nearly 800,000 reels on Instagram. The Stranglers have since even released sped-up and slowed-down versions of the track on streaming services, which on Spotify make the song take up the current three top spots for the band.
However, it seems that much of the song's meaning and intention, specifically the rough fondness for heroin the lyrics detail — "Golden brown, finer temptress ... Never a frown with golden brown" — has been strangely lost in the fantasy or related aesthetics, and many of the videos it's played behind are AI-generated as well. In them, this complex and serious relationship, the real story of the song, has been left behind.
Mazzy Star — Fade Into You
This was the biggest hit of the time for Mazzy Star, the mellow, dreamlike indie-rock band — who basically disappeared after their '90s success. "Fade Into You" was moderately received in its time, after releasing in 1994, but it has reemerged to a ridiculous degree thanks to social media.
"Fade Into You" tells the story of an obsessive love, where singer Hope Sandoval's dreamy voice is given free rein as she sings of a ghostly tenderness that may or may not be, a wishful act of fully fading into someone else. The impressionist lyrics — "I wanna hold the hand inside you / I wanna take the breath that's true / I look to you and I see nothing / I look to you to see the truth" — carry more weight than their first-glance simplicity, as Mazzy Star combines them with dreamlike acoustic and electric guitars to create a serene vignette.
For the talented band's legacy, this now-mainstream appeal is useful, but "Fade Into You" quickly became a stand-in, relatable "sad" or "mellow" track behind over 300,000 posts on TikTok alone (very similar to another song that will appear on this list) — as the appreciation for the true quality of the song felt unsatisfactory. It now boasts over a billion streams on Spotify alone, at least proving new fans aren't only consuming it in 15 second increments.
Fleetwood Mac — Silver Springs
Gen Z has become obsessed with songs from one of the most successful bands of all time — with the song "Dreams" going incredibly viral as well. "Silver Springs" is among the best of Fleetwood Mac's stacked discography, as its rapturous climax and memorable vocals and guitar licks meld together perfectly over its approximately five-minute runtime. New fans have become obsessed with the live version specifically, where a video of Stevie Nicks passionately singing the lyrics to her guitarist, and ex-boyfriend, Lindsey Buckingham, went viral.
This moment specifically captures the built-up lines, "I'll follow you down / 'Til the sound of my voice will haunt you (Give me just a chance) / You'll never get away from the sound / Of the woman that loves you," which can be interpreted literally, as the two have performed the famous song still in the 2020s. This sentiment is understandable, and feeds on the classic drama that surrounded the band, specifically Nicks' and Buckingham's relationship, but it's easy to lose the power of the song in drama, when the song's meaning, though tied to this relationship, stands artistically above it: an interpretation of things that happened, not an autobiographical source. The drama is all good and fun, but the song deserves to be appreciated for the masterpiece of a (complex, to be fair) love song that it is.
Jeff Buckley — Lover, You Should've Come Over
Jeff Buckley's "Grace" is one of the best rock albums to come out of the 1990s, and it's filled with memorable, high-energy tracks like "Grace," "Last Goodbye," and "Eternal Life." The song that's had the longest lifespan and become the most popular, though, is the quiet yet powerful ballad "Lover, You Should've Come Over." Though it didn't have charted success upon release, it became one of Buckley's most remembered tracks before his tragic death in 1997.
The song has enjoyed internet success for most of the 2020s, but recently entered into the Hot 100 in late January 2026 for the first time. It's marked by pretty guitars and vocals, and tender, poetic lyrics that detail a burning love and its dramatic desperation during a seemingly tumultuous relationship, with Buckley embodying an almost tragic Shakespearian love as he pleas to himself about his lover: "It's never over / All my blood for the sweetness of her laughter / It's never over / She's the tear that hangs inside my soul forever."
"Lover, You Should've Come Over" has become Gen Z's anthem of doom and despair, and the backing sound to over 350,000 videos on TikTok. Like the previous tracks, it's hard to appreciate in full in this medium, as it's much more than just a ballad with a few relatable lyrics, instead a tender canvas in which Buckley pours his talented songwriting heart out on full display.
Kate Bush — Running Up That Hill
Now it's inescapable, but Kate Bush's standout track was once a known and respected hit. Released in 1985 and reaching up to No. 3 on the charts in the U.K., "Running Up That Hill" was acclaimed by critics and fans alike. Bush described the wavy, hazy song as an "expression of freedom," with the chorus specifically — "And if I only could, I'd make a deal with God / And I'd get him to swap our places" — describing switching places and perspectives within a relationship to better understand the other. But this unique songwriting perspective, and the nuance within it, seems to have been lost as it's entered a new medium.
After being featured in 2022, the song became synonymous to, and thus the soundtrack of, Netflix hit show "Stranger Things," and Bush's song has been vaulted into the heights of popularity since. It's a classic case of too viral for its own good, as the track then became played everywhere and recognized by fans of all kinds, now having over 1.6 billion streams on Spotify. Gen Z knows it as its stand-in for all '80s music, and though it's a good song to remember, the pop and TV-hit label has taken over any identity "Running Up That Hill" held prior.