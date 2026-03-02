Neil Sedaka's 1962 Breaking Up Is Hard To Do Has Two Versions — And Both Are Stone Cold Classics

Pop music success can be fleeting, and Sedaka fell off the map by the mid-'60s. In the U.S., the doo-wop rock 'n' roll that had made his name seemed to die the moment the Beatles stepped off the plane at John F. Kennedy Airport on February 7th, 1964. Though he continued writing for others, Sedaka's solo career was largely sidelined as the British Invasion gave way to psychedelic rock and the explosion of musical styles of the early '70s.

But fortunes shifted; in 1974, he released "Sedaka's Back" on Elton John's label, and "Laughter In The Rain" off that album would return him to No. 1 in early 1975. And in early 1976, a slowed-down, piano-driven version returned "Breaking Up Is Hard To Do" to the Billboard top 10, peaking at No. 8. After nearly a decade and a half off the charts, Sedaka had persevered. The song delighted his nostalgic older fans while reaching new generations.

The '70s edition of "Breaking Up Is Hard To Do" is brilliant because of how it transforms the original. After directly quoting the 1962 version's doo-wop opening, it morphs into a song of grown-up melancholy. Now in his mid-30s, the Sedaka on this version croons alone, without a chorus: more cocktail lounge than sock-hop soundtrack. Whether you prefer the innocence and sweetness of the original or the more adult heartbreak of the reinvention, these tracks sound even cooler today than they did then. Sedaka struck gold with this song twice, and that is also hard to do.