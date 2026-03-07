The Full Version Of The Family Ties Theme Song Is An Underrated Must-Listen For '80s Kids

Boomer-era crooner Johnny Mathis hated some of his most famous songs, but he loved singing with Deniece Williams, an associate of Earth, Wind, and Fire. The duo released an album of duets in 1978, "That's What Friends Are For," which yielded the No. 1 hit, "Too Much Too Little Too Late," adding a comeback chapter to the story of Johnny Mathis. Williams racked up some hits too, and both stars were in demand when "Family Ties" producers reunited them to perform one more sappy duet.

The four-minute version of the lush and smooth "Without Us" was made available for the first time on a 2023 reissue of "That's What Friends Are For." Loaded with nostalgia-inducing 1980s soft-rock tropes like processed guitars and walls of twinkling keyboards, "Without Us" was written in 1982 for "Family Ties" by Tom Scott and Jeff Barry, who previously developed the theme songs for "The Jeffersons" and "One Day at a Time."

The edited version is so closely associated with the sitcom — and the longer one performed with such conviction — that it's hard to believe this wasn't the original. The first 10 episodes of "Family Ties" bore a slightly different version by Dennis Tufano of the '60s band the Buckinghams and Mindy Sterling, best known for her work as Frau Farbissina in the "Austin Powers" movies. From Episode 11 on, "Family Ties" fans got the beloved Mathis and Williams attempt.