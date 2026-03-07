Strange Things About The Monkees You Don't Know

To project the idea that the Monkees were a real rock band, handlers had to present the four individual musicians and actors as unknowns. That may have helped sell the Monkees to its intended target audience of young Americans, but older adults, at least those with some modicum of pop culture awareness in the late 1960s, may have been confused or put off by the show or band when they recognized its members from previous high-profile projects.

Only about two years before the Monkees began, Davy Jones made a splash on Broadway in the showy role of the Artful Dodger in a hit production of "Oliver!," for which he was nominated for a Tony Award for best featured actor in a musical. Micky Dolenz had a long resume of acting roles, including the title role on the primetime TV series "Circus Boy" when he was 10 years old. Michael Nesmith was already active in the Los Angeles music scene prior to the Monkees, and had released a few singles and written songs for other artists, including "Different Drum," a hit for the Stone Poneys, a part of the early history of Linda Ronstadt. Finally, Peter Tork was a major figure in the thriving Greenwich Village folk scene of the early 1960s.

Each Monkee won the role thanks to their musical abilities, though oddly, they all may have been more comfortable with different roles in the band. For example, frequent lead vocalist Jones was a decent drummer, while bassist Tork was an excellent guitarist.