5 Flop Songs From The '00s We Can't Help But Love

The 2000s proved to be an interesting time in humanity's history. As it turns out, the millennium bug didn't bring down entire systems nor did it result in the end of the world, though it may have upset a few people who missed out on their recordings of "Law & Order." On the music side, it was an era of reinvention and experimentation for artists. It's tough to pinpoint what genre thrived in this decade, since a bit of everything popped up and did well.

Having said that, a number of our favorite groups produced singles that didn't exactly electrify the world. Unless you actually heard these tracks, you may struggle to believe they even existed. But hey, it happens — and it isn't always a reflection of quality. Sometimes, timing is everything, and the world may have been too preoccupied with making annoying sounds to imitate whatever the heck happens in Crazy Frog's "Axel F" cover.

So, how did we determine what a flop song is here? First off, we took into consideration where a track landed in the Billboard charts — if it even charted at all — because this was still the period before streaming took over and people actually bought music and listened to the radio. Second, we compared this to the artist's other songs around this time period to see how it fared and used that as a barometer. Got it? Good. Here are the flop songs from the '00s we can't help but love.