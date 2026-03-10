It's Time This Forgotten '80s Rock Band Finally Gets The Spotlight They Deserve

There are many artists with whom you can pinpoint a specific era. While the songs may remain popular and appealing, it's clear they belong to a certain period of time. Not Living Colour. The rock band transcends space and time, standing out from all fads and trends and refusing to fit in with contemporaries. It's a true embodiment of the spirit of the genre, establishing Living Colour as indisputably one of one. Not only does the music withstand the test of time, but so too do the lyrics, acting as a reminder that there's still a lot of work to be done to fix society's fractures.

The reluctance to jump onto the latest bandwagon has a side effect, though: the band isn't as well-known as other artists from its biggest era. While "Cult of Personality" — off 1988's "Vivid" — secured the group a Grammy Award in 1990, the truth about Living Colour is that it never received its proper due from the music industry. Look at the other nominees from that year — Aerosmith, Guns N' Roses, and Mötley Crüe; they all continue to be big names to this day, so why not Living Colour?

From 1995 to 2000, Living Colour broke up. However, since its return to stage and studio, the New York-founded group has persevered, even if it has never reached the pinnacle of the scene. While history can't be changed, the future is there to be written. So, let's shine the spotlight on Living Colour.