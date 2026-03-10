These 5 Songs Defined '70s Disco

The war between rock and disco was arguably a short one, only spanning the '70s. The former won out in the long game. But the latter didn't go down easily because there was one thing rock couldn't do, and that's jumpstart the energy of a dance club and keep it going until daybreak, something the infamous Club 54 is was known to do.

Some called it a fad, but disco was more than a trend. It was a sexual revolution that ushered in more openness for both straight people and the LGBT community. The decade kicked off with the Stonewall riots, galvanizing the gay rights movement. Women were finally able to open their own checking accounts, and men were comfortable wearing white polyester jumpsuits without threatening their masculinity.

Then there was the music that played over this Renaissance; high-octane grooves that brought people together on dance floors that lit up underneath them while mirrored balls dappled their faces with reflections from track lighting. The five songs on this list define the decade's sexual liberation, all its glitter and bedazzled campiness, and how everyone fought the system with music, pride, and bell-bottomed tenacity.