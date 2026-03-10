Why David Bowie's Best Album Isn't The One You're Thinking Of

When he succumbed to cancer on January 10th, 2016, at the age of 69, David Bowie left earthlings an endlessly inventive and iconic body of work. Starting with a self-titled debut in 1967, he released no less than 25 studio albums (plus two with the band Tin Machine) over the following 49 years. With so many different sounds and styles on so much vinyl, there's going to be debate about which is best; like weighing in on the "Beatles vs. Stones" question, it's a rock 'n' roll Rorschach test.

Most would go for the Bowie that got sold to the world, selecting from his fertile early and mid '70s period: era-defining classics like "Hunky Dory," "The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars," and "Aladdin Sane." Others might choose the relentless invention of his work in the late '70s, with electronic-influenced albums like "Low" and "Heroes." Some may even pull for his '80s confections, like "Let's Dance," or the industrial music-inflected "Earthling."

You can make a case for any of these; most sound cooler today than they did then. But to us, Bowie's best work was his last: "Blackstar," released just days before his death. Steeped in a sense of his own mortality and representing a final, fascinating shift in sound, it's haunting and profound in ways his others could never be.