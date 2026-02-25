5 Rock Songs From 1988 That Sound Even Cooler Today

Most don't think of 1988 as a banner year for rock music. It doesn't have the reputation of 1991, when grunge went mainstream with Nirvana's "Nevermind," or 1969, which saw the release of The Beatles' "Abbey Road" and Led Zeppelin's first two albums ("I" and "II"). Hard rock, hair metal, heavy metal, and pop rock from the likes of Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, and INXS topped the charts. But bubbling just beneath the surface and creeping into the mainstream were bands that would leave an indelible influence on rock music.

That year, rock fans were graced with songs that continue to sound fresh and innovative today. Bands and artists like the Pixies, Sonic Youth, and Tracy Chapman released music that charted the path for the coming decades. Whether or not they found massive mainstream success, songs in the class of 1988 laid the groundwork for the grunge, alternative, and indie rock that would take over.

Obviously, what's "cool" is subjective. When assembling this list, we looked for songs that sound ahead of their time and point toward coming and even current musical trends. Included are tracks from artists with enduring legacies and who have influenced iconic musicians. Ranging in musical style to reflect the diversity of 1988 sounds, these rock songs sound even cooler today than they did then, and they're always on our playlists.