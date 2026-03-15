This Conflicted Love Song Held The No. 1 Spot The Longest In 1984

"When Doves Cry" wasn't just a pop single; it was the final piece in the puzzle of what would make 1984 Prince's year. That year, The Purple One was preparing to release his movie debut, "Purple Rain," with the album of the same name acting as the soundtrack.

The movie is a semi-autobiographical portrait of Prince's rise to stardom. In it, the musician stars as The Kid, who navigates the emotional turmoil of living with his abusive parents, trying to make it as a performer, while winning the heart of his love interest, Apollonia, who is also being pursued by another musician, Morris – portrayed by Prince's collaborator Morris Day — who is The Kid's rival both professionally and romantically.

"When Doves Cry" maintains the sexualized aesthetic of much of Prince's early work, but also addresses both of these plot points, with the lyrics reflecting the narrator's paranoia that he and his lover are replicating his dysfunctional parents in their troubled relationship. Though Prince was an icon of swagger and confidence, the track is drenched in self-doubt, and its relatable vulnerability provides an emotional core that attracts listeners in droves.