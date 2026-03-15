This Conflicted Love Song Held The No. 1 Spot The Longest In 1984
"When Doves Cry" was the song that heralded Prince's reign as the biggest pop star in the world. The lead single from his sixth album, "Purple Rain," the track caught the attention of the music-buying public like nothing else he had released to that point when it arrived in the summer of 1984.
The track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for five weeks, becoming the longest-running chart-topper of 1984 and remaining a dance floor classic for years after. But the legacy of "When Doves Cry" goes further than its commercial success and popular appeal. A demonstration of why Prince has been held in such high regard by both critics and fellow musicians, "When Doves Cry" shows the multi-instrumentalist at his most ambitious — a conflicted love song that managed to become the biggest song in the country despite pushing boundaries and breaking the accepted rules of what made a pop hit.
The emotional core of When Doves Cry
"When Doves Cry" wasn't just a pop single; it was the final piece in the puzzle of what would make 1984 Prince's year. That year, The Purple One was preparing to release his movie debut, "Purple Rain," with the album of the same name acting as the soundtrack.
The movie is a semi-autobiographical portrait of Prince's rise to stardom. In it, the musician stars as The Kid, who navigates the emotional turmoil of living with his abusive parents, trying to make it as a performer, while winning the heart of his love interest, Apollonia, who is also being pursued by another musician, Morris – portrayed by Prince's collaborator Morris Day — who is The Kid's rival both professionally and romantically.
"When Doves Cry" maintains the sexualized aesthetic of much of Prince's early work, but also addresses both of these plot points, with the lyrics reflecting the narrator's paranoia that he and his lover are replicating his dysfunctional parents in their troubled relationship. Though Prince was an icon of swagger and confidence, the track is drenched in self-doubt, and its relatable vulnerability provides an emotional core that attracts listeners in droves.
When Doves Cry: pop at its most innovative
"When Doves Cry" was the last track that Prince recorded for the "Purple Rain" soundtrack. It was created at the behest of director Albert Magnoli, who was convinced the movie required another set-piece song to bring its themes together. Prince wrote the song and recorded it within 24 hours, during a mammoth studio session. Though the music Prince created during this era was credited to Prince and the Revolution — indeed, several of the songs on the soundtrack were created collaboratively — Prince created "When Doves Cry" entirely alone, writing the song and playing every instrument on the record.
Prince was at the peak of his powers during the "When Doves Cry" session, and his virtuosity also extended to the arrangement. Notably for a No. 1 smash hit, "When Doves Cry" features no identifiable chorus; instead, it relies on the repeated refrain, as well as extended guitar and synth soloing not usually found in a dance floor track. More notably, however, the track features no bassline. It was a bold move from Prince to remove something typically considered integral to a surefire hit; indeed, he had recorded a bass part for the track, but removed it in a moment of genius. The result is that while "When Doves Cry" remains danceable, it has an airiness and starkness that lend it an alien feel. Pop would never be the same again, and it remains a track that shows Prince at his most innovative.