Classic Rockers Who Quit Struggling Bands Right Before They Hit The Fame Jackpot

If they were after fame, fortune, and immortal rock star glory, it's unfortunate that these early members of classic rock bands walked away from the group during a fallow period and just before they'd become incredibly successful. Most bands experience some turnover at least early in their existence — they're usually a bunch of young people whose priorities vary, and for some, playing in a group is just a fun thing to do on the side of their true passion or interest. There was nothing much wrong with their musicianship or talent — they just didn't want to take the band (or that band) as seriously as the others did. And so, after disagreeing on creative grounds or enduring a motivation gap, that foundational member will leave the band they helped develop. Little did they know that the act was on the verge of superstardom and legendary classic rock band status.

Regrets? They may have a few, but ultimately, these stories of rock 'n' roll also-rans and near misses are a glimpse into an alternate history of music. Here are the stories of five musicians who departed some of the most famous and most beloved classic rock bands ever on the eve of creative and commercial breakthroughs.