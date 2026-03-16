This Masterpiece Of A Song Held The No. 1 Spot The Longest In 1972

"The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" is an artistic and commercial highlight of 1970s music, an astonishingly beautiful recording that spent the most time atop the pop chart in 1972. Originally a folk song by Ewan MacColl, "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" became a signature song for soul superstar Roberta Flack simply because she sang it so well. When Flack got ahold of the song, she added layers of feeling, lots of depth, and all the happiness imbued in the lyrics and more. She made a good song great, as well as lush, warm, and precisely restrained.

At its core, "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" is a sweet and simple love poem. The narrator instantly fell in love with the subject of the song, and how could they not? The sun rises in her eyes, the Earth both quaked and shook like a bird's heart upon their first kiss, and they both know their mutual joy will sustain them until the end of history. Flack's recording resulted in one of the least controversial Grammy wins ever, taking home prizes in 1973 for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Millions of Americans agreed: "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" spent six weeks at No. 1, longer than any other song in 1972. Here's the story of an undeniable work of art that was also a runaway success.