'70s Singers Whose Careers Ended Too Soon

Sometimes a singer's career ends before it should due to circumstances beyond their control. It could be a drastic life change that requires a shift away from the grind of the music industry or a realization that the career isn't all that it's cracked up to be. In the saddest of scenarios, a singer's career ends too soon due to their tragic death coming just as their star is on the rise. Regardless, these talented performers left the spotlight before their time, leaving questions about how much more they could have achieved.

The songs released in these singers' short-lived careers made indelible impressions on both the music industry and the listeners who adored them. It's difficult not to wonder how much more memorable music singers like Minnie Riperton or Harry Chapin could've created if their lives hadn't been cut short. Even a one-hit wonder like Terry Jacks may have gone on to bigger success had he chosen to continue on his musical journey.