'70s Singers Whose Careers Ended Too Soon
Sometimes a singer's career ends before it should due to circumstances beyond their control. It could be a drastic life change that requires a shift away from the grind of the music industry or a realization that the career isn't all that it's cracked up to be. In the saddest of scenarios, a singer's career ends too soon due to their tragic death coming just as their star is on the rise. Regardless, these talented performers left the spotlight before their time, leaving questions about how much more they could have achieved.
The songs released in these singers' short-lived careers made indelible impressions on both the music industry and the listeners who adored them. It's difficult not to wonder how much more memorable music singers like Minnie Riperton or Harry Chapin could've created if their lives hadn't been cut short. Even a one-hit wonder like Terry Jacks may have gone on to bigger success had he chosen to continue on his musical journey.
Minnie Riperton
"Lovin' You," the best-known song from '70s singer Minnie Riperton, literally set the tone for the modern pop whistle singers who aim for the highest of high notes. With its minimalist arrangement and sugar-sweet R&B melody, it was a breezy, smooth tune that lit up the charts in 1975, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 that year. Though Riperton had a singing career with several groups in the '60s, it was her solo album, "Perfect Angel," and its timeless lullaby-love song that established her as a substantial solo artist. Fans of "SNL" alum Maya Rudolph know Riperton as Rudolph's mother, and the actress was the inspiration behind "Lovin' You." Riperton wrote the song with her husband (and Maya's father), Richard Rudolph, and even sings her daughter's name in the outro.
Riperton was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1976, touring while undergoing treatment for the next few years. She died in 1979, leaving behind her family, a small catalog of albums, and a star on the rise. Riperton's impact was strong enough to inspire a 50th anniversary tribute at the Hollywood Bowl in 2025, with singers like Stevie Wonder recreating her album. Though she may have been a one-hit wonder you didn't know had passed away, the Minnie Riperton Legacy Fund from the Concern Foundation for Cancer Research has raised more than 1 million dollars in the singer's name.
Harry Chapin
A troubadour of rare talent, Harry Chapin gave fans of folk and adult-oriented rock great things to listen to in the '70s. Storytelling songs like "Taxi" and "Cat's in the Cradle," his only No. 1 hit, showed a tender understanding of human nature and the complexities of modern life. They also took the music world by storm, racking up millions in sales for both Chapin's singles and albums.
More than simply being a singer-songwriter of incredible skill, Chapin was also an activist who kept the social consciousness of the '60s alive into the '70s. One of the biggest promotions Chapin launched during his most successful era was called "Hungerthon," a 24-hour radio show broadcast on Thanksgiving to raise funds for hunger causes. He also led fundraising concerts featuring other big names of the era, legends like James Taylor and Gordon Lightfoot. The idea was to fund a Presidential Hunger Commission — an effort that failed, though Chapin posthumously received a Congressional Medal of Honor for his dedication.
Though he'd released multiple albums throughout the '70s, a tragic car accident in 1981 ended Chapin's life and career at just 38 years old. His legacy of humanitarian aid lives on in the form of the ASCAP Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award, which the nonprofit performance rights organization gives to musicians who make a positive difference in the world. A Chapin Awards gala is held annually by WhyHunger, a nonprofit Chapin began in 1975 to combat food insecurity.
Jim Croce
The excitement of Jim Croce's music was that you never knew what you were going to get, but you knew it would be something special. The skilled singer-songwriter genre-hopped from the old-fashioned bluesy stomp of "You Don't Mess Around with Jim" and the barroom ragtime fun of the chart-topping "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown" before stopping listeners dead in their tracks with the heart-wrenching ballad "Operator (That's Not the Way It Feels)" and the No. 1 single "Time in a Bottle."
Croce was one of the most varied and talented songwriters of the '70s, but his life came to a tragic end in September 1973 in a plane crash with five others on board. The accident happened during Croce's "Life and Times" tour on the day before his single "I Got a Name" was released. It was a shocking loss of a 30-year-old who'd finally started achieving the success he'd been working for.
Croce's music has been kept alive by the singer's son, A.J. Croce, a performer who was not even 2 years old when he lost his father. The younger Croce has toured with his father's music, bringing the sounds of a '70s singing career cut short to new and old audiences more than 50 years later.
Terry Jacks
Terry Jacks' one and only hit of the '70s, the supremely syrupy "Seasons in the Sun," was enough to clinch the singer-guitarist as a one-hit wonder all-timer. The song was a cover of a Belgian song first recorded in English by The Kingston Trio, with lyrics provided by noted poet Rod McKuen, who recorded his own version in the '60s. Jacks took his reworked version to No. 1 for three weeks in 1974 and turned it into the second-biggest hit of that entire year. It ended up selling nearly 14 million copies worldwide, which is impressive in any era, and earned the singer several Juno Awards in his native Canada.
It sounds like the setup for a grand musical career that, while not reaching the same heights again, certainly gave Jacks a great shot at a job in the industry. And yet, none of that happened. Jacks was able to chart a few more songs in Canada before dropping out of the music business entirely. He had become disenchanted with the mechanics of being a pop star and instead found happiness as a Christian and devoted his life to environmental activism.
Marc Bolan
Marc Bolan was one of the originators of '70s glam rock, a genre that would be adopted by David Bowie and Queen as the decade rolled on. Bolan's band, T. Rex, gave rock music maximalist sparkle with crunchy guitars and sugar-sweet melodies that made a great party soundtrack. The group's biggest U.S. hit, "Bang a Gong (Get It On)," reached No. 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 in 1972 and spent 15 weeks on the charts.
The band actually began in the late '60s, but its glam rock sound took on a whole new significance as the '70s got fired up. At their peak, Bolan and T. Rex were believed to be selling around 30,000 records daily in the U.K. The example he set as a pop star was admired by luminaries like Elton John, U2, Nick Cave, and Kesha, all of whom performed on a Bolan tribute album in 2020.
The tragic death of Marc Bolan in a fatal car crash in London at age 29 robbed the world of a stellar talent. Though he and T. Rex had experienced tremendous success, achieving four No. 1 songs and 11 top 10 singles in the U.K., it was clear that this glam rock poet had plenty more magic to share with the world. Several days before his death, Bolan performed "Heroes" live with David Bowie, a moment that feels like a glam rock torch-passing all these years later.