'70s Song Lyrics That Left Everyone Scratching Their Heads

The '70s may have been an era of chemical experimentation, but that's no excuse for releasing songs with lyrics that nobody can understand. Listeners might make excuses and give grace to the more creative writers who take liberties with the English language. But sometimes, the music is so captivating that we forgive the lyrics a little too much and just sing along with whatever interpretation our ears have made. It's only after we ask around that we realize we're not the only ones who don't know what these people are singing about.

Our version of confusing lyrics cover an array of scenarios. There are songs the come together in a way that just can't be correct. There are others in which the writer takes poetic license that doesn't belong in the world of popular music. And there are some that sound like the songwriter couldn't read their own writing on the crumpled-up napkin that caught their original inspiration and just rolled with it when they hit the studio.

All of these situations create a perfect storm of lyrics that leave you wondering what you just listened to, even though you belted it out at the top of your lungs. It doesn't matter if it was rock, pop, or disco; these '70s songs offered some of the most incomprehensible lyrics of the era.