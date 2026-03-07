Forgotten No. 1 Songs By Wings

Paul McCartney may not have soared to the same sky-shattering heights with Wings as he did with the Beatles, but the follow-up band enjoyed its share of success. The Beatles' final performance served as something of a launching pad for him to head in a new, yet not entirely unfamiliar, direction. Wings had a style of its own, wrapping its sonic stylings around classic McCartney sounds. It signaled new maturity for the guy labeled "the cute one" — a nickname McCartney hated and did his best to shed as the new decade rolled out.

Wings ended up launching some highly catchy songs, and many rose to the top of the charts. Sadly, lots of those songs are overlooked by nostalgia and classic rock aggregators, leaving them off the "Best of '70s" playlists that should clearly feature them in the mix. Classics like "Band on the Run" and "My Love" capped their chart runs at the No. 1 spot in the U.S. and countries around the world, demonstrating the lasting power of McCartney's musical prowess on a global scale.

Members of this seminal '70s band have long since flown their separate ways. But the forgotten No. 1 songs Wings unleashed during the band's run deserve some appreciation regardless, even more than 40 years after their demise. Here are a few of the sadly overlooked hits that we think have earned a more coveted spot in music history.