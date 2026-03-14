Musicians Who Switched Genres And Betrayed Their Most Loyal Fans

For every Taylor Swift or Shania Twain who crossover and expand their audience while bringing along old fans, there's a Chris Cornell or a Jewel whose following isn't willing to come along for the ride. Some of these artists may end up with a hit or two out of the deal, but ultimately, they become the subject of derisive smack-talk and end up shifting back toward center to keep their fanbase happy and the dollars rolling in.

There are even artists who swing all the way around to the opposite side of the musical spectrum in an attempt to demonstrate their relevance. If you've heard Pat Boone's take on classic heavy metal tunes or Garth Brooks cosplaying as rock star Chris Gaines, you know exactly how it's gone. It's one thing to want to expand your creativity into new areas; it's something entirely different to throw your devoted listeners a curveball in hopes of expanding your audience and your marketability.

Through the years, the worst of the genre-shifting musicians have given critics and listeners plenty of fodder for their complaint cannons. Even if they ended up right back where they started, these acts found out that trying to change their tunes was a major misstep.