Movies That Nail What It Was Like To Be A Classic Rock Fan In The '70s

Whether it's the clothes and the haircuts, the rebellious spirit, or any other defining feature of '70s classic rock, there's undoubtedly a constant there, and it's always a joy to find. These all are captured best by the music they represent, as well as memorable photographs, concert footage, and more. But for full immersion in what it was like to be a rock fan in this memorable era, another medium may use music's power to paint a full picture.

Lots of classic tunes can evoke the era on their own, but visual aid — capturing the larger moment and context around the songs — doesn't hurt. Movies and music often work together to bring a viewer back to a certain time and culture, if executed thoughtfully and dutifully. In this list, we'll take a look at some films that don't just feature memorable tunes from one of the pinnacle eras of classic rock, but also capture the essence of the era, with directors and actors alike using their chops to keep the '70s alive.