The Untold Truth Of Joan Baez

In 2018, Joan Baez announced that she was bringing her decades-long career to an end with one final tour, and an album: "Whistle Down the Wind." It was a decision that had been a long time in the making, and she told The New York Times that she had ultimately left it up to something that was sort of out of her hands. "I asked my vocal coach many years ago when it would be time to stop, and he said, 'Your voice will tell you.' And it has — it's a muscle, and you have to work harder and harder to make it work."

Baez said that it was harder and harder to hit the notes that had made her career — and had once made Bob Dylan describe her like this (via The San Diego Tribune): "She was something else, almost too much to take. Her voice was like that of a siren from off some Greek island. Just the sound of it could put you into a spell. She was an enchantress. ... She'd make you forget who you were."

Her incredible musical career is only part of the story, though, and Baez has also created a legacy of political activism and demonstrations of just how powerful nonviolent protests can be. At the same time she gave a voice to those with none, her own life has been filled with ups and downs — even those that many of her biggest fans may not be aware of.