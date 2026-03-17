These Classic Rock Stars' Biggest Flop Songs Aren't All That Bad

Classic rock is known for its legendary songwriters and the deep catalog of iconic tracks they've produced. Names like Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Bob Dylan have been celebrated for their lyrical canon enough to become immortalized, and yet even they aren't immune to the occasional commercial failure. Indeed, there isn't a single classic rock artist that can say they never released a flop song (sometimes even derailing their entire careers), even if some didn't quite deserve to bomb like they did.

Within the graveyard of failed singles from the classic rock greats, there are thousands of songs entombed, and for some, that may be the most appropriate destiny. For others, their deaths were premature, and they're worth revisiting. Whether due to risking too much musically, coming ahead of their time, having too big of shoes to fill, or simply being misunderstood, these songs from classic rock stars flopped. By "flopped," we specifically mean failed to meet commercial and chart expectations, whether that means not charting as highly as the artists had hoped or even not charting at all. In either case, none of these songs are all that bad, and each of them is worth another listen to prove it.