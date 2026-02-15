Flop Songs That Derailed Rock Bands' Entire Careers

After years of struggle and toil, success can come in an instant for a rock band — and it can go away just as quickly if those musicians go and release a single so musically terrible, unpopular, or misguided that it flops hard enough to jeopardize the group's very existence. Once-beloved rock bands that charted Top 40 hits with machine-like consistency can all of a sudden become yesterday's news, rejected by the world at large. Why? They broke the cycle of good tunes with some objectively bad music.

Flop songs are commonplace, but we've chosen those that fail to resonate or sell as well as the ones that rocketed a band to fame and fortune. These are the tunes these once-blockbuster bands unleashed that seemed to undo all that came before them, the ones that missed the charts altogether or which were the first domino in the chain on the way to long-lasting obscurity — also the ones we just can't stand to listen to even once. Some bands break up in the wake of their monumental dud, while others struggle to regain the goodwill of their fanbase, and all because they chose to showcase what we just know is a cringe-inducing, off-kilter, or really bad song.