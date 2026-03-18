5 College Hits That Will Stir Up Emotions In Generation X

Hey there, Gen Xer. Close your tired, jaded eyes for a few seconds, and pause for a bit as you go back in time and revisit college, that phase of your life when being an adult was nothing more than just an abstract concept in the distant and still-bright future. No stressing over employment, taxes, existential crises, or the near-constant threat of nuclear warfare — just you, the classes you barely paid attention to, and all the free time in the world to sleep, hang out with friends, or listen to some really good music. Being born between 1965 and 1980 means that your college years fell within the mid-1980s to the late 1990s. And based on the Billboard Hot 100 rankings during those years, the five songs on this list were most likely the hits that you heard on the radio or played on your Walkman or Discman.

It wasn't easy selecting the entries; if you think about it, it's hard to imagine a song becoming a hit if it doesn't resonate with audiences on an emotional level. With that said, these are the five that we felt were the best representatives of the different emotional highs and lows of a college-age music lover: two songs about heartbreak and painfully pining for a former partner who abruptly broke off the relationship, two songs about passionate attraction that could barely keep itself from exploding, and a song about the thrill of a new love comparable to a magic carpet ride.