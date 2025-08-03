Rock Stars Who Live Unbelievably Lavish Lives
Ask the average person on the street what they think a rock star's life is like, and they'd probably tell you that it involves a ton of partying, blowing ridiculous amounts of cash on the most luxurious indulgences, and just living the good life in general. After all, rock stars are all about confidence, and most have never been shy about flexing their spending powers. Take pop-punk band blink-182, for example: In their music video for their 2001 single "The Rock Show," the band basically used up their entire budget — $500,000, as confirmed by Mark Hoppus in a 2017 interview – to pay people to do odd jobs, destroy expensive electronics, and literally make streets rain with money.
Based on what we know about the lives of the world's most successful rock musicians, the whole idea of the "rock star lifestyle" doesn't seem to be too far off from the truth. The legendary Prince financed and owned a 65,000-square-foot estate in Minnesota, which was turned into a public museum after the musician's death. The King, Elvis Presley, owned a private jet, had multiple real estate properties, and reportedly gave numerous Cadillacs (and even a yacht) as gifts. And the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, owned and lived on a ranch — a private amusement park — and even seriously considered buying Marvel Comics at one point. There are many other rock icons who are currently enjoying the fruits of their musical efforts and are absolutely unafraid to show it.
Courtney Love
It might be odd to include someone on this list who admitted that they lost "a lifetime of money," but in a way, that's about as rock and roll as this list could get. With that said, the real reason Courtney Love lost all her money (or most of it, at least) is a combination of substance misuse following the death of her husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, and a steady stream of lawsuits. Nevertheless, Love's net worth is currently estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to be sitting at a still-impressive $100 million, which has enabled her to continue living life to the fullest.
In an interview with Financial Times, Love shared that she once gifted Winston Churchill's walking stick to an ex-boyfriend, and that she likes to escape to Ischia, an Italian island known for its hot springs, hotels, and artisan boutiques. Her answers also hint that Love, a self-professed fashion enthusiast, rarely has any second thoughts when adding to her vintage clothing collection, and that she purchases pieces from stylists who don't normally sell them. She has also owned real estate properties in Beverly Hills, New York, and London. With regard to how the former Hole frontwoman sustains her lifestyle, Love told Sunday Style (via NME), "I make enough to live on, I'm financially solvent, I focus on what I make now."
In March 2025, Love announced that she was acquiring her British citizenship, a process that she expects to finish by September. Interestingly, despite her comfortable lifestyle, the "Celebrity Skin" singer does not hesitate to share that certain elites in America make her feel, well, uncomfortable. "In terms of Trump, and particularly this group (in power)... it's like emperor-core – wearing million-dollar watches," she shared at London's Royal Geographical Society (via USA Today).
Paul McCartney
As of 2024, Sir Paul McCartney's net worth was estimated to be at least 1 billion dollars, making the octogenarian one of the world's richest rock icons. And if a source at Closer Weekly were to be believed, there is also "no hipper 80-something on the planet" than Macca. The legendary Beatles member is reportedly "a regular at all the [social] hotspots" and "a member of a bunch of the best private clubs all over the world," indulging in his love for socializing.
Over the decades, the prolific musician has assembled an impressive real estate portfolio (per Hello!). Among his various properties are a house in St. John's Wood, London; a 160-acre farm in East Sussex, where he and his family lived during the COVID-19 pandemic; a $4 million home in Beverly Hills and a 151-acre ranch in Arizona. He has also owned many luxury cars over the decades, including a 1962 Ford Consul Classic, a 1966 Aston Martin DB6, and a 1966 Austin Healey 3000 among many others (via GQ).
The Fab Four's bassist also collects guitars. In his book "The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present," via (Showbiz Cheatsheet), McCartney wrote, "I don't like to admit this, but I have far too many guitars today. ... Way too many." Included in his massive collection are the guitar used by Scotty Moore, who was Elvis Presley's guitarist, and an Epiphone Casino that McCartney bought in the mid-1960s and still cherishes. "I still play it today," he said. "That Epiphone Casino has been a constant companion throughout my life."
Elton John
For a brief period of time, Sir Elton John was the walking definition of a lavish lifestyle, at least by his own admission. As reported by The Guardian in 2000, the English singer-songwriter revealed during a court hearing that over the course of less than two years, he had spent £30 million (about £57.1 million in today's money, or $77.8 million). His reason at the time? "I have no one to leave the money to. I'm a single man. I like spending my money." This spending spree reportedly included £293,000 (nearly £558,000 today, or about $759,000) on flowers, and over £9.6 million (about £18.2 million, or almost $23 million) on property.
Hello! broke down the "Rocket Man" singer's real estate portfolio, which features a "traditional country house" in Old Windsor, Berkshire; a mansion in the affluent Holland Park area in London; a villa in Nice, France; an apartment on an Italian island; and not one, but two mansions in Los Angeles, California. His well-known love for photography also gave birth to a collection of over 7,000 prints (as of 2016), including one that reportedly costs $650,000 today. As for the "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" singer's classic car collection, it includes a 1955 Bentley S1 Continental Sports Saloon, a 1963 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III, and a 1987 Bentley Turbo R Saloon.
As of 2025, John's current net worth is estimated to be close to $650 million. Oh, and he also owns an eye-popping number of sunglasses: "between ten and 15 thousand," per The Sun.
Madonna
In 1978 – about five years before her career took off — a then-20-year-old Madonna dropped out of college and moved from Michigan to New York to pursue her dreams, with only $35 to her name. "It was the first time I'd ever taken a plane, the first time I'd ever gotten a taxi cab," she once said in an interview, per Classic Pop. "It was the bravest thing I'd ever done." Nearly 50 years and many multi-platinum albums later, the "Crazy For You" singer has become one of the most successful and influential musicians ever — and is among the wealthiest, too. Celebrity Net Worth puts Madonna's net worth at around $850 million, which pretty much guarantees that the Material Girl has no problems living in this material world.
As one would expect, the Queen of Pop has an incredible real estate portfolio, spanning properties in different parts of the world. Madonna owns an 18th-century Moorish Revival mansion in Portugal, a 10-bedroom townhouse in London, a $40 million "mega-mansion" on the Upper East Side of New York City, and a $19.3-million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. She also previously owned homes on Brickell Avenue in Miami, Beverly Hills in California, and South Kensington in London. Meanwhile, her car collection — which includes a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, a Range Rover SV Autobiography, and a Maybach 62S — is valued at $2.15 million, per Clutch Points. She even has an art collection reportedly worth $100 million.
Ringo Starr
It should not surprise anyone that Ringo Starr lives an unbelievably lavish life. Estimates place the current net worth of the famous drummer of the Beatles at roughly $350 million. In terms of real estate properties, the musician confirmed in a 2025 interview with The New York Times that he and his wife, actress Barbara Bach, formerly owned "several houses in several countries" (including England and Monaco), but now reside in their Beverly Hills mansion.
Starr also has an "exotic" car collection that The Sun reported is worth more than £800,000 (nearly $1.1 million). At various points in time, the collection included a 1960s Facel Vega 2 (considered the speediest car when it was manufactured), a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air with a custom paint job, and a Mini-Cooper customized to accommodate the size of his drum kit. (Notably, Starr was the first member of the world-famous quartet to purchase his own car.)
The musician certainly hasn't been shy about his wealth. For example, when he and actress Barbara Bach got married in 1981, their guests received solid silver stars as mementos. And nowadays, when he and his All-Starr Band perform, they "only do it in luxury — private plane and the nicest hotels" (via Rolling Stone), with specially prepared snacks (like the "organic, low in sugar [...] vegan, gluten-free, nut-free and soy-free" oatmeal cookies his team ordered for a June 2025 gig in Omaha). But the most eccentric display of Starr's wealth is perhaps his gift to Sir Elton John: "Daisy," a life-size fiberglass statue of a Tyrannosaurus rex that reportedly still sits on the property of the "Candle in the Wind" singer's Old Windsor mansion.
Slash
It's fair to say that many people would immediately picture Guns N' Roses when asked to picture rock stars living large: a loud, flamboyant group of rebels who do anything they want without a care in the world. Another image inseparable from the iconic band: their lead guitarist, Saul Hudson, better known as Slash, rocking his signature top hat while effortlessly playing the meanest guitar solos.
Slash has amassed an estimated $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and while it's not the highest net worth on this list, that doesn't mean that he likes to live small. He has owned many real estate properties, including a Beverly Hills mansion (sold off in 1994), a Glassell Park bungalow, and a $6.25 million mansion in Encino. Much like other wealthy musicians, Slash keeps an impressive car and motorcycle collection (Aston Martin is his favorite luxury brand). One of his early acquisitions, a 1966 Chevrolet Corvette, was sold in a 2011 auction for $108,000.
It would be odd for any world-famous guitarist not to be into guitars, and Slash is definitely no exception. "I have to admit that I buy a lot of guitars," the musician shared in an interview with Guitar Player. "And I'm a little bit of a pack rat, because I've never gotten rid of anything." Among the standouts in his guitar collection are the Kris Derrig replica that he used throughout most of their debut album, "Appetite for Destruction," as well as the Epiphone 6830 acoustic that he's had since he was a teenager.
Jimmy Page
Best known for being a founder and guitarist of Led Zeppelin, James Patrick "Jimmy" Page has built an illustrious career spanning decades, one that has allowed him to amass considerable wealth. As of 2025, Page's net worth sits at approximately $180 million – and while that kind of money might not be enough to buy a stairway to heaven, it was certainly enough for the musician to acquire a multitude of sports cars, guitars, and houses, one of which is basically a castle.
The various houses that Page has owned include a boathouse on the River Thames in Berkshire, where he stayed until the early 1970s; Plumpton Place in Sussex, an Elizabethan manor house with a moat, which he sold off in 1985; Boleskine House, a manor near the southeastern shore of Loch Ness that remained in his possession until 1991; Old Mill House in Windsor, which was also where Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham tragically passed away; and Deanery Garden in Sonning, Berkshire, where Page lived as recently as 2022.
Page also owns Tower House, a castle-like residence inspired by French Gothic style and designed by English architect William Burges in the late 1800s. As for Page's car collection, some noteworthy additions over the years include a 1936 Cord 810 Phaeton, a 1966 Ferrari GTB 275, and a 1978 Ferrari 400 GT. Lastly, by his own count in 2020, Page owns around 1,500 guitars, a fact he admitted in a BBC interview (via Guitar.com).
Bruce Springsteen
In 2024, Forbes reported that Bruce Springsteen had officially reached billionaire status, to the tune of a (very) cool $1.1 billion; many assumed that his 2021 sale of his entire music catalog to Sony (for $500 million) made this possible. But Springsteen was quick to shoot down the literally billion-dollar rumor. Speaking to The Telegraph, the "Born in the U.S.A." singer stated, "I'm not a billionaire. I wish I was, but [the media] got that real wrong. I've spent too much money on superfluous things." As to what those superfluous things are, there are enough details about him that are publicly known for us to make reasonable guesses.
In terms of real estate, Springsteen has owned his fair share of impressive houses. Per recent reports, he and his family reside in a 400-acre house in Colts Neck, New Jersey, where he keeps pet horses. According to the New York Post, Springsteen also owns two "lavish" Palm Beach County homes in Wellington, Florida, and a $15 million Beverly Hills home that he bought in 2010. He also told GQ (via Love Money) that he owned "a garage full of cars" (though they're U.S.-made cars that he actually drives, not luxury vehicles). He reportedly has an extensive guitar collection as well, featuring the instruments he's used over the years.
Interestingly, despite his (assumed) vast wealth, Springsteen has been seen working out at a budget-friendly neighborhood gym and eating at an inexpensive diner. Still, while he may be candid about his spending habits, The Boss has undoubtedly come a long way from his trying-to-make-ends-meet bartending days.
Lenny Kravitz
Many of the rock stars on this list demonstrate their taste for the finer things in life through their collections and real estate acquisitions, but few can say they dress the part quite like Lenny Kravitz. Whether it's for a concert, an awards night, or a magazine interview, the multi-awarded musician sports bold outfit choices in an effort to never be predictable. As he told Gentlemen's Journal in 2025, "You can buy fashion, but you can't buy style."
That said, there are perhaps few material things that Kravitz can't buy. As of 2025, the "Are You Gonna Go My Way" singer's net worth is estimated to be $90 million. And while Kravitz isn't known for having a luxury car collection, he's had an eclectic mix of vehicles over the years as he once shared with Vanity Fair (though Cadillac did get him as their brand ambassador).
One fact that you might not have known about the rock-slash-fashion icon: He puts his appreciation of art to good use as an interior designer. Through his studio Kravitz Design, he has designed homes for himself in places like the Bahamas, New Orleans, Paris, and Rio de Janeiro. Recently, the singer gave CNN Style the public a glimpse of his luxurious townhouse in Paris, which was previously the home of a countess. Reportedly, every room of this palatial residence features articles from Kravitz's enormous art collection, which includes pieces from world-famous artists like Banksy, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Andy Warhol.
Mick Jagger
Sir Michael Philip "Mick" Jagger's net worth currently sits at around $600 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. As one would expect from the Rolling Stones' lead singer, his vast fortune spans luxurious real estate purchases and expensive vehicles; with that kind of dough, it's hard to believe that Jagger can't get no satisfaction.
The rock superstar owns numerous properties (some of which have rich historical value) in different parts of the world, with an estimated combined value of $250 million. In 2021, he bought an oceanfront house in Portopalo di Capo Passero, a municipality in Sicily. He also owns not one, but two properties on the Carribbean island of Mustique (and one of them, Stargroves Villa, is available for rent at $16,500 to $30,000 per week depending on the season). And in 1982, the musician bought La Fourchette, a castle in France dating all the way back to the 16th century.
Aside from that, Jagger is said to have owned mansions in Florida and the United Kingdom. His sports car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550, a Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III (which can cost up to $150,000 these days), an Aston Martin DB6 (which can come with a price tag of up to $500,000), and a Ferrari 400i.
Cher
Regardless of whether you believe in life after love, it's not hard to believe that the glamorous visuals associated with Cher are in some ways a reflection of the singer's lavish lifestyle. Cher's 2025 net worth is believed to be at around $360 million as of 2025. Over the years, the trendsetting musician has owned numerous real estate properties in the United States and Europe, including a 10-acre Owlwood Estate in Los Angeles, a $3-million apartment in Hollywood's Sierra Towers, a resort home in Hawaii, a three-bedroom apartment worth $1.5 million in Venice, and her estate in Malibu where which Celebrity Net Worth said was on the market in 2023 listed at $75 million.
Meanwhile, a 2006 charity auction gave fans a glimpse of some of the pieces in Cher's art collection, including artwork from the 17th and 19th centuries. She has also reportedly spent plenty on cosmetic surgery. But perhaps the most surprising thing Cher spends money on? "I have a collection of elephants," she told Us Weekly in 2018 (elephant-themed items, most likely, given her well-documented history of advocating for captive animals to be freed).
What makes Cher's luxurious living even more awe-inspiring is the fact that at one point, she was actually buried in debt. When her marriage to Sonny Bono ended in the 1970s, she discovered that she got virtually nothing from what they earned together as the musical duo Sonny & Cher. "I had no money and no way to live," she candidly shared in a 2010 Vanity Fair interview. Desperate, she took on modeling gigs to claw her way out of financial ruin, and eventually re-established herself as a solo superstar. Stronger, indeed.
Jon Bon Jovi
Based on finances alone, Jon Bon Jovi is certainly not living on a prayer. With an estimated 2025 net worth of at least $450 million, it sure seems like life is a bed of roses for the "Bed of Roses" singer, a man who owns a private jet, among other luxuries.
Over the years, Bon Jovi has bought, developed, and sold a number of impressive properties, including a three-bedroom Manhattan apartment (sold for approximately $15 million in 2018), a 15-acre mansion in Monmouth County, New Jersey, and a beach front home in Florida that was sold for $20 million shortly after it finished construction in 2020.
Meanwhile, numerous high-end vehicles have been part of the legendary rocker's car collection, including a 1967 Cadillac Coupe DeVille, a 1957 Chevy Bel Air Convertible, a 1985 Ferrari 328 GTS, and a 1980 Datsun 280ZX. He also has a passion for football: He became both a co-founder and a majority owner of a team in the Arena Football League, the Philadelphia Soul, in 2004 (though he is no longer affiliated with the team).
In July 2025, Bon Jovi made headlines for reportedly refusing to sell his other Florida mansion — a Palm Beach estate valued at $43 million — to an anonymous buyer who had reportedly spent a combined $250 million on acquiring other properties around the area.
Steven Tyler
Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler's 2025 net worth is estimated to be $150 million, which is the kind of money that enables someone to rent a lakefront mansion for a weekend getaway at a measly $10,000 a day (via TMZ). That said, the "I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing" singer obviously doesn't need to rent a place to live in. Over the years, he has had multiple properties under his name, including a 2.39-acre mansion in Marshfield, Massachusetts, a luxurious Hollywood Hills home, and a bungalow on Maui Island that he acquired for around $4.9 million in 2012.
Tyler has also professed to having a deep love for motorcycles, prompting him to launch a collaborative bike-building business, Dirico Motorcycles, in 2007. "We're trying to have fun with the products we're doing," Tyler told Motorcycle.com. Unsurprisingly, the rock star has an eye-popping collection of bikes and cars. His two-wheeled treasures include a 1990 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and a custom Dirico made in 2013. Meanwhile, a 1961 Lotus Super Seven, a 1941 Ford 41 Pickup, and a 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder are among the cars that have graced his garages. (You'll have to take our word for it, though, because you wouldn't want to meet Steven Tyler in real life.)
Stevie Nicks
Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks lives an unbelievably lavish life because she can afford it; as of 2025, the American singer's net worth is estimated to be at $120 million. She's no stranger to financial abundance, though: In a 2011 appearance on "Sunday Night," Nicks said that after joining Fleetwood Mac, she and her then-musical partner Lindsey Buckingham "had so much money, [they] didn't know what to do with it."
Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2001, Nicks revealed that one of her first purchases after the initial Fleetwood Mac windfall was a custom-made Bösendorfer piano; these days, one such instrument would cost more than $300,000. She also shared her self-professed obsession with lighting: "I'm constantly shopping for different lightbulbs. I love rainbow lightbulbs." Perhaps related to this fluorescent fixation, Nicks became a co-owner of a nightclub called the Starck Club in 1984, a business venture whose lights would ultimately go kaput after just half a decade.
Nicks worked with fashion designers to develop her own style early on and continues to invest in expensive skincare to maintain her youthful look. She also enjoys pampering her friends with cashmere blankets, which are her "favorite thing" (via Rolling Stone). She also told the magazine in a 2019 interview that she owns "thousands" of shawls. As far as real estate properties go, she has owned many homes, including a California beach house and a Pacific Palisades estate that thankfully survived the 2025 LA wildfires.
Phil Collins
According to estimates, as of 2025, Phil Collins has a net worth of around $350 million. As the drummer-vocalist of the wildly successful band Genesis and as a solo artist, Collins built his personal fortune across decades of performances, enabling him to invest in real estate, classic cars, and even a couple of hobbies on the geekier side of things.
Among the properties that were under the musician's name are a Mediterranean-style beach mansion in Miami that he sold for $40 million in 2021 and a 12-acre, 9-bed country house in Scotland called Pennyghael House that he and his bandmates purchased in 1985, but is in need of a lot of work. That home was put on the market in 2025 for a meager £180,000 ($244,000). Meanwhile, the house that Collins actually calls home is in Féchy, Switzerland; the singer-songwriter has reportedly lived in the country since 1994. Collins has owned a number of cars, including a BMW E30 325i Touring (now valued at up to $15,000), a 1959 Austin A35 (which now fetches a maximum of $10,000), and a 1958 Austin Metropolitan (which typically comes with an $8,000 price tag).
Despite his busy schedule, Collins also indulges in interests for his inner child: building model train sets (which once caused him to delay his album, per the Irish Examiner) and collecting relics related to the Alamo — a collection that, as of 2014, was estimated to have been worth "tens of millions of dollars, per Relic Record.
Chris Martin
From his extensive musical career to his impressive real estate acquisitions, it looks like the stars do shine for Chris Martin. Based on recent estimates, the Coldplay vocalist has a net worth of approximately $217 million, according to the Economic Times. This makes him the richest member of the band he co-founded in 1997.
Judging from his property portfolio, despite being born in Devon, England, Martin really seems to enjoy staying — or at least acquiring places to stay — in Malibu. Per Yahoo! Finance, the list of Malibu properties under the singer-songwriter's name includes a $14.4 million waterfront home, Garwood Residence, which he bought in 2014 and demolished in 2022 to build a new home on the property. He also purchased a theater at Point Dume for $4.5 million in 2018, a ranch house near Little Dume Beach for almost $5.4 million in 2019, and a "$12.5 million Cape Cod-style mansion" in 2020. Martin also once bought a house in North London in 2014, but sold it at a handsome profit eight years later.
It's hard to verify whether the "Yellow" singer truly owns a collection of expensive cars. Some online sources say he does, and that he drives a Jeep Wrangler JK. But knowing how Martin is a staunch environmentalist who has been advocating for sustainable energy and reduced emissions, such claims should be taken with a grain of salt.
Keith Richards
Finding success both alongside Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones and as a solo singer-songwriter, Keith Richards has made more than enough money to fund his lavish interests. As of 2025, Richards' net worth reportedly sits at $600 million.
For starters, the man who wrote "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" has had quite an array of expensive cars, some of which come with interesting stories (via Motorius). There's the 1965 Bentley S3 Continental Flying Spur that he drove right into a tree when he dozed off, an unspecified model of a 1947 Mercedes-Benz convertible that he straight-up flew right out of after going "well past the speed limit," and the Pontiac Chieftan "Silver Streak" Convertible that Richards bought while he was living in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France, to avoid high taxes in the U.K..
His real estate portfolio ain't too shabby, either. He has a vacation house on Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos, where they hold family gatherings; a 15th-century country house (with a moat!) called Redlands in West Sussex; and a house in Weston, Connecticut, where he has lived since 1985. Being a massive bookworm, Richards keeps massive libraries in his Sussex and Connecticut residences, and even dreamed of pursuing a librarian's career at one point, according to Colleen Collins Books.
And then, there's his guitar collection. In a 2010 interview (via Digital Spy), Richards estimated that he had nearly 3,000 guitars — and admitted that they just sit in a warehouse. "The storage costs me more than they're worth ... I don't even consider myself a guitar player. I am not a Hendrix or Clapton."