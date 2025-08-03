Rock Stars Who Live Unbelievably Lavish Lives

It might be odd to include someone on this list who admitted that they lost "a lifetime of money," but in a way, that's about as rock and roll as this list could get. With that said, the real reason Courtney Love lost all her money (or most of it, at least) is a combination of substance misuse following the death of her husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, and a steady stream of lawsuits. Nevertheless, Love's net worth is currently estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to be sitting at a still-impressive $100 million, which has enabled her to continue living life to the fullest.

In an interview with Financial Times, Love shared that she once gifted Winston Churchill's walking stick to an ex-boyfriend, and that she likes to escape to Ischia, an Italian island known for its hot springs, hotels, and artisan boutiques. Her answers also hint that Love, a self-professed fashion enthusiast, rarely has any second thoughts when adding to her vintage clothing collection, and that she purchases pieces from stylists who don't normally sell them. She has also owned real estate properties in Beverly Hills, New York, and London. With regard to how the former Hole frontwoman sustains her lifestyle, Love told Sunday Style (via NME), "I make enough to live on, I'm financially solvent, I focus on what I make now."

In March 2025, Love announced that she was acquiring her British citizenship, a process that she expects to finish by September. Interestingly, despite her comfortable lifestyle, the "Celebrity Skin" singer does not hesitate to share that certain elites in America make her feel, well, uncomfortable. "In terms of Trump, and particularly this group (in power)... it's like emperor-core – wearing million-dollar watches," she shared at London's Royal Geographical Society (via USA Today).