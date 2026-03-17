Rock Bands Who Lost Their Guitarists To Mega-Successful Artists

John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers is one of those legendary feeder bands that once boasted some of the biggest names in rock. Founded by Mayall in the early 1960s, it became a hugely influential blues outfit, spearheading a boom in the popularity of blues music in Britain that laid the foundations for the sound of hard rock throughout the 1970s. The band boasted among its members none other than Eric Clapton, who featured in its most successful album, "Blues Breakers," in 1966, with his name credited below Mayall's on the album cover. Clapton was frustrated by the narrow blues Mayall insisted on, however, and soon left to form the blues rock trio Cream, bringing him to a new level of critical acclaim.

Another Mayall line-up consisted of three members of what would later become Fleetwood Mac: Peter Green, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood. An exceptionally talented blues guitarist, Green had come into the band as a replacement for Clapton, but by 1967 had grown tired of the Bluesbreakers, and eventually convinced McVie, who was skeptical of Mayall's growing jazz elements, and Fleetwood to join him in the new splinter group.

In both of these cases, musicians stepped out of the Bluesbreakers and straight into groups that utterly overshadowed the work they did with Mayall, but all started from scratch with their new outfits. However, there was also an instance when one of the biggest bands on the planet came calling and poached a guitarist straight from Mayall. The band in question was the Rolling Stones, who in 1969 caught the attention of Mick Taylor, who had been Mayall's lead guitarist since Green's departure in 1967. Of course, Taylor made the jump, performing on "Let It Bleed" and several later albums.