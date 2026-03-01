5 Smash Hit Rock Songs That Just Couldn't Land The No. 1 Spot

How do we measure success in the music industry? Is a song successful only if millions of people love it? What about if a small, dedicated fanbase loves it? What if an artist is satisfied with a song and doesn't care about quantity of listens? What about sales? How high is high enough? And do sales 100% coincide with chart placement? And does either public reception in the moment, sales, or chart placement equate with value over time? These kinds of questions ought to illustrate that there's no guarantee that a hit song will reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Some colossal bands have never had No. 1 songs, like Led Zeppelin. In fact, only one song of theirs, "Whole Lotta Love," even breached the Top 10. A band like Creedence Clearwater Revival, meanwhile, reached No. 2 five times in two years, but never hit No. 1. Other bands have No. 1 songs, but it might not be the ones you think or the ones that are remembered over time, like Fleetwood Mac ("Dreams" was their No. 1, not "Go Your Own Way"). That's because if a song caught the zeitgeist, there's no guarantee that it'll continue doing so moving into the future.

In some cases, a song was such a hit — or at least left such a musical and cultural footprint — that you'd assume it reached No. 1, but didn't. Such is the case with "Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana, a song that razed the ground of rock and forged it anew. Same goes for Journey's perennial hit to end all hits, "Don't Stop Believin'," as well as songs by Bruce Springsteen, Boston, and No Doubt.