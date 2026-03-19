How Hollywood Lost Out On These Hit Songs

Hollywood loves its music. To be fair, the industry also holds the ability to be the necessary boost in popularity for musicians, as evidenced by the many banger songs made famous by TV series. An appearance on a show or movie soundtrack could be all that's necessary to revive an old hit or turn everyone on to the latest big thing. However, even though there's money attached to this opportunity — certainly more than the sometimes pitiful payouts of Spotify and other streaming services — not every musician jumps at the offer. Guns N' Roses and Grace Jones refused to allow their music to appear in the 2026 "Melania" documentary, for example, demonstrating how artists remain cognizant of what they attach themselves to.

There are various examples of musicians who said no to Hollywood's use of their famous songs. Sometimes, they reveal the specific reasons for declining; other times, they don't — and it's likely more to do with there not being enough zeros at the end of the check. So, let's take a walk down memory lane to see some of the most notable instances in which artists said ixnay to being on a major soundtrack.