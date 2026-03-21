Soft Rock Burned Out With These 5 Songs

You could hardly spin a radio dial in the '70s and '80s without latching onto a handful of soft rock radio stations. It was a reasonable progression for artists who catered to a gentler (and often older) audience. Their musical sensibilities may have seemed fashionable in earlier years, but the modest rock-based edges had gradually rounded down to a smooth, slushy groove. Once hip-hop and alt-rock began shaking up the system, soft rock did a gradual burnout until it fell off the collective playlist entirely.

What were the signs that soft rock had started its death spiral? We say it was when the songs took on more self-importance than self-awareness, with lyrics that were supremely precious and arrangements that were earnest to a fault. Soft rock generally offered songs so corny they made our ears burn. But the genre got so overwrought at the end, the songs began to feel like parodies. Sure, we sang along at the top of our lungs, but we knew the genre had jumped the shark. We were just holding onto the fin and enjoying the ride.

Certain songs that rolled in at the end of the '80s and even in the late-'90s clung to the soft rock format, even though it was showing signs of sunsetting. Let's revisit five of the most noteworthy soft rock songs that signaled the end of an era, a cringe-worthy collection that made our teeth ache and our eyes roll as soft rock went the way of the dodo.