The Best Classic Rock Concert Encores Of All Time

There's nothing like a rock concert encore; that feeling that explodes over the crowd when showers of applause and chanting bring the band back on stage. Beyond the price of admission, each one is pure momentum, crashing like a final sonic wave. The extra songs are cherries that the audience and band have placed on top of the cake together: gifts for the musicians, fans, and crew alike. You might not remember the middle of the set, but you never forget the encore.

Rock fans in the '70s, '80s, and '90s caught truly legendary performances, made even sweeter by additions to the set. Capping legendary concerts, encores by Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin encapsulated everything that made these bands heavy and iconic. When the Band brought old pal Bob Dylan up with them on stage, or Fleetwood Mac emerged from backstage with a marching band in tow, audiences knew they were in for something special. We're lucky to have recordings or videos of these moments, but you probably had to be there.

So, how do you pick the best rock encores? For this roundup, we looked for moments of rock 'n' roll transcendence: encores that brought bands and fans together, burned bright and blew minds, and gave glorious life to classic rock bangers. Every encore is special — and there are doubtless some we missed — but we think these are the mightiest in classic rock history.