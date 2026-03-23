'70s Bands Whose Careers Ended Too Soon

The 1970s saw some major musical artists dominate the airwaves. Bands like the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac put out a slew of records, solidifying their place in history as the most important rock bands of the decade, and they have continued to perform together years after they made it big. Then there were some groups that for various reasons — internal tensions, poor sales, lousy representation, exhaustion, drugs, or death — just couldn't last.

Bands like Big Star and Joy Division put out a few albums before imploding way too soon even as their reputations and influence continued to grow. In some cases, '70s acts like Labelle, Ram Jam, and the Raspberries managed to have hits during their heyday before breaking up. And while some of the band members may have gone on to have success, whether as solo artists or in other bands, the magic that made the original acts so special died the day they called it quits. One can only imagine where these groups may have gone musically if only they'd managed to stick it out.