4 Classic Rock Flops From 1960 That We Can't Help But Love

Rock music was still only a few years old in 1960, and in many quarters was considered a subversive and potentially dangerous genre that had the power to corrupt the youth of America. While not everyone was willing to adapt their listening habits to the new sound, cutting-edge rock and roll soon developed a huge audience, with rock hits storming the charts week in, week out. Many such singles, including Chubby Checker's "The Twist" and the Hollywood Argyles' "Alley Oop," are remembered fondly as classics that are foundational to the rock music we enjoy today. But even though rock and roll and the 7-inch vinyl single market were both booming, not every worthwhile rock single released in 1960 made it to the upper echelons of the charts.

We've chosen four great rock tracks that flopped in 1960 by failing to break into the Top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100. Each represents a disappointing chart performance for an artist who was in their prime that year, from rock musicians whose sound now seems to define the early 1960s to guitar gods who would prove to be highly influential to future generations. These tracks nevertheless enjoy acclaim from rock enthusiasts as cult hits, and in our opinion are definitely worth revisiting today.