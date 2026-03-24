Rockers Who Hate To Play Their No. 1 Hits

Despite it spending 10 weeks at No.1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, both of the infamous Gallagher brothers — Liam and Noel — of Oasis used to hate playing "Wonderwall" live. In 2008, Liam bluntly said of the 1995 hit (via the Irish Examiner), "Every time I have to sing it, I want to gag. Problem is, it was a big, big tune for us." So big that even once Oasis broke up and Liam embarked on a solo career, he knew he had to keep performing the song for his fans at almost every gig.

His brother, who had actually written the world-famous tune, felt similarly about it, and thankfully, he managed to explain his reasons more deeply than Liam had, albeit with even more F-bombs. In a 2020 interview on Matt Morgan's Funny How? podcast, Noel talked about a realization he had at the final gig of a tour decades earlier, saying, "I remember playing Wonderwall and thinking, 'I'll never play this f****** song again.' We could never get it right, do you know what I mean? ... I used to play it on electric guitar, and I f****** hated it. It was always too fast ... It was f****** awful."

Eventually, Noel came to the conclusion that thousands of coffee shop troubadours had before him: "It wasn't until we stopped taking drugs that we thought 'acoustic might work better on that.'"