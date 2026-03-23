The Most Wonderfully Absurd Song Lyrics About Chuck Norris Ever Written

Though the man has died, the memes live on. When multiple martial arts black-belt holder, action star extraordinaire, and everyone's favorite Texas Ranger, Chuck "kills two stones with one bird" Norris, died on March 19, he left behind a legacy of tough-guy coolness and a litany of one-liner jokes. He also left behind a slew of songs with absurdly glorious lyrics memorializing his role as cultural icon and all-around strong, punchy man of conquest and victory.

Not all of the songs about Norris feature ridiculous lyrics, though. A track like "What Would Chuck Norris Do?" by Attila has one grammatically funny line, "Discoordination will make the last of you," but otherwise isn't too strange or extra. "Chuck Norris" by DeusGod namedrops Norris, but otherwise contains lyrics that we really can't write here. "Chuck Norris" by F. Costa is less unrepeatable, but really just spams a bunch of recognizable names, Norris included. "Chuck Norris" by Anton Wick (another creative title) is largely lyricless. All in all, things are actually less wacky on the Norris-themed song front than on the jokey meme front.

That being said, absurdity does exist in Norris-themed music land. From old-school "Epic Rap Battles of History" circa YouTube's early days to a recent song drafted in the wake of Norris' death, here are some of the most absurd lyrics we could find.