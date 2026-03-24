Hit Songs That Only Exist Because Artists Didn't Back Down

Some of the most famous, beloved, and money-generating singles of all time might have been lost to history or buried on an album had the artists who recorded them not fought for their release. Sure, it eventually became extremely clear that these undeniable classic songs resonated with very large swaths of rock, pop, and country fans. But at first, they didn't thrill the music industry's gatekeepers, such as producers and record company executives. Some of them even drew anger, and sometimes, other people in the band didn't quite believe that their cohort's compositions were worthy of being released to radio or set out to compete for a slot on a music chart.

It's of great relief, then, that the musicians responsible for these singles refused to go along with the plans of others, and they did what they had to do to ensure that their masterful work received as large of an audience as possible. They argued with their producers and label bosses, threatened to quit or break their contracts, and engaged in other such hardball tactics. At the end, they were correct, because those tunes became hit, career-making singles — but only because they refused to be complacent.