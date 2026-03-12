Strange Things From The Early Days Of MTV You Didn't Know

When MTV first hit cable television in 1981, and through its first decade, it was a destination for music videos and more, and a lot of it was so strange, rollicking, and spontaneous that it made for some of the weirdest moments in TV history. The biggest thing in music in the 1980s wasn't a band, singer, or style: It was MTV. While music videos — clips of musicians lip-syncing to their singles or starring in little art films — weren't new, MTV provided an outlet for them to unspool all day and all night. Audio met video, and it influenced mainstream music forever.

While it would eventually evolve into a channel full of reruns and reality shows, '80s MTV dictated youth culture and entertainment trends. Behind the scenes, at least in its first years, MTV wasn't exactly a well-oiled machine, with its employees constantly trying to see what exactly would work. This resulted in some wild and fascinating stories about the network's early operations. Here's a bunch of weird things that happened on MTV — or to MTV or because of MTV — back in the 1980s.