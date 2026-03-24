Rock Stars That Sabotaged Other Artists' Big Breaks

As much as rock 'n' roll might be about freedom, sex, love, emotions, or artistic expression, it's also a business. It's competitive, even cold-hearted, and like all creative industries, it's in constant flux. Tastes and styles change, and if any band or artist can rise from obscurity to fill arenas or sell millions of albums, then no established musician's status or position in the pecking order is safe. Factor in good old-fashioned jealousy or fragile egos, and you understand why some rock stars have tried to undermine or outright sabotage artists on the cusp of success.

Journey tried unsuccessfully to boot a rising Van Halen off tour, and Sly and the Family Stone dropped Bob Marley and the Wailers after only five dates. Fiercely competitive, Rick James locked horns with a young, rising Prince, and Deep Purple's roadies turned AC/DC's first major festival slot into a debacle. An unimpressed Rush pulled juvenile pranks during the Runaways' opening set, leading to a near accident and lasting bitterness.

These episodes of rock 'n' roll sabotage represent the less savory, darker side of the music industry. But luckily, the more veteran rock stars didn't succeed, and sometimes, their efforts even backfired, propelling the new artists further. In each case, a bigger fish, perhaps unaware of where the tide was headed, nipped at a smaller one.