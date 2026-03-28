5 Flop Songs From The '60s That Have Earned Respect From Younger Generations

The rise of streaming and the infinite accessibility of almost all music ever released have changed the game, especially for countless songs released throughout the '60s. '70s and on. What was being pushed by labels then, released as singles, or generally adored by critics, which all acted as boundaries for what could be popular or revered, no longer holds as much weight. Today, with the right few coincidences, any song can vault into online popularity. Whether they were released before an artist's heyday, buried as B-sides of singles, or were formerly considered deep cuts on albums, in this list, we'll look back at some songs from the 1960s that didn't yet reach the peak of their success but have found massive appeal in recent years.

In this cycle, songs that would go on to become classics have been rediscovered and appreciated as they, perhaps, initially should have been. Still, these tracks have become fully known and appreciated as younger generations, and the internet as a whole, have uncovered and taken these songs to new heights.