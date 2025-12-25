The Meaning Behind Paul McCartney's Darkest Songs

Paul McCartney's track "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)" was released on 1965's "Rubber Soul." Technically considered a rock song because it was recorded by The Beatles, "Norwegian Wood" sounds more like a very old folk tune or sea shanty but also benefits from the addition of the sitar. It's one of the first times the Asian instrument appeared on a Western rock song, as played by Georgie Harrison. The rest of the track was written mostly by John Lennon, but Paul McCartney helped come up with the concept and compose big chunks of the piece.

John Lennon had written the first, innuendo-laced first line — "I once had a girl, or should I say, she once had me" — of the song. McCartney took it from there, theorizing that the song was about a tryst set in the mid-1960s when cheap wood furnishings were a big fad. "A lot of people were decorating their places in wood," McCartney explained in "Paul McCartney: Many Years from Now." "Norwegian wood. It was pine really, cheap pine," So it was a little parody really on those kind of girls who when you'd go to their flat there would be a lot of Norwegian wood."

It was also McCartney's idea to give the song a violent twist. "So she makes him sleep in the bath and then finally in the last verse I had this idea to set the Norwegian wood on fire as revenge, so we did it very tongue in cheek" he said.