5 Songs From 1973 That Nail The Meaning Of Life

Even though lots of iconic artists, including David Bowie, Marvin Gaye, and Black Sabbath, released fine, career-defining work in 1973, some songs that came out that year nail the meaning of life better than others. The "meaning of life," however, is such an overarching (and potentially overreaching) topic that we've got to try and avoid veering into abstract, pompous, or pseudo-intellectual territory.

We've got to stay grounded in universal human experience, which means selecting songs that revolve around the most fundamental aspects of life: falling in (or out) of love, growing old, struggling with regret or grief, basking in good times, and so forth. The '70s were a good decade for exploring these topics through music, as the music-driven, society-changing counterculture of the '60s had gone mainstream and left behind lingering questions about what had happened and where to go. Also, we're not going to limit ourselves to any particular genre or form of music, but since we're talking about the meaning of life, lyrics take the forefront.

On that note, no song other than "Time" from Pink Floyd could better encapsulate a problem we all face: squandering time. Stevie Wonder's "Higher Ground," meanwhile, embodies the need to carry on with one's life regardless of what's happening around you. Other songs from Bob Marley & The Wailers, Tom Waits, and Earth, Wind & Fire delve into other aspects of life's meaning.