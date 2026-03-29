Why 1963 And 1969 Were The Decade's Most Devastating Years For Music Fans

An original member of the Rolling Stones who helped create the band's sound alongside Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Brian Jones played guitar, harmonica, and sitar for the hugely popular act throughout the 1960s. He incorporated more experimentation, evolving the group out of its R&B cover band roots.

Jones, moving away from the Rolling Stones and running afoul of the law on drug charges, announced his exit on June 8, 1969. "I want to play my kind of music, which is no longer the Stones music," he said in a statement (via Rolling Stone). This potentially devastating fracture in the band was framed as a mutual decision. "He wasn't enjoying himself and it got to the stage where we had to sit down and talk about it. So we did and decided the best thing was for him to leave," Jagger told Rolling Stone.

Even more troubling for rock fans in 1969: Jones died less than a month later, marking one of the saddest chapters in the tragic real-life story of the Rolling Stones. Just past midnight on July 3, 1969, Jones was discovered unresponsive in his home's swimming pool. Resuscitation attempts failed, and Jones had already died by the time a summoned doctor arrived on the scene. Jones was 27, and a coroner's inquest concluded that it was a case of death by misadventure, with Jones under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time.