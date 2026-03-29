The 5 Best Songs About New York — Ranked By A Native

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New York City has become something of an idea over time. It's not just an assemblage of boroughs, neighborhoods, and streets full of locals swearing that the nearby deli makes the best sandwiches around. It's practically a mythical symbol of civilization itself, where if people can "make it there" then they can "make it anywhere," as Frank Sinatra famously sings in "Theme from New York, New York."

Sinatra's song is one of a mountain piled up in offering to New York, or at least about the city in some way (not all positive). Amidst such a heap, what makes certain tributes stand out? From the perspective of a New York City native, it's got to start with authenticity. Each New Yorker comes equipped with a finely tuned BS detector, so if you're going to rep New York, you'd better sound like you know what you're talking about, right down to the hot dog water and what Sylvia Plath once gloriously described in "The Bell Jar" as the "fusty, peanut-smelling mouth of every subway." For instance, a hit like Jay-Z's (now "JAŸ-Z," apparently) "Empire State of Mind" extols New York's coolness but is ultimately just a grab bag of name drops that tries too hard to glaze the hometown crowd. It comes across as forced and inauthentic (cue the deeply offended Hova lovers).

Also, what exactly are we paying tribute to? We're open to anything so long as a song captures some true NYC essence. A well-known Pogues song sums up the city's history of adopting immigrants, for instance, while a famed Billy Joel song longs for the city's messy realness. Other songs by the Beastie Boys, LCD Soundsystem, and yes, Sinatra, round things out.