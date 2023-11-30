The Story Behind The Pogues' Hit Christmas Song Fairytale Of New York

Shane McGowan was known for many things during his life, chief among them his propensity for hedonism. The classic Pogues album, "Rum, Sodomy, & the Lash," set the tone for the hard-partying band's lifestyle during their imperial phase, and they built a reputation for being one of the wildest touring acts on the planet. But more importantly, McGowan was acclaimed as one of the greatest songwriters of his generation, not just in his native Ireland but the whole world. And it was certainly his Irish upbringing that informed his lyricism and helped him create one of the most beloved Christmas songs of all time.

The circumstances that led the Pogues to write the festive song that would become their best-known hit are disputed. Per The Guardian, Pogues accordionist James Fearnley said it was their manager, Frank Murray, who suggested the band record a Christmas song. However, Murray thought they should record a cover version of The Band's "Christmas Must Be Tonight," a little-loved Robbie Robertson song on the outtakes-laden "Islands" album from 1977. It is said that the Pogues hated the song but decided that a festive number would certainly fit into their oeuvre, replete with references to traditional music and religion. On the other hand, MacGowan himself claims that it was Elvis Costello, their producer at the time, who suggested they write a Christmas duet as a bet.

Whatever the truth, it took the band two years to complete, with the songwriters working tirelessly to instill the tune with the epic cinematic tone they were looking for.