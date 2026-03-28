Seals & Crofts Songs We Think Are Better Than Summer Breeze

The 1972 song "Hummingbird" is from the duo's album "Summer Breeze," which means it had a lot of competition from the beloved title track. The depth of the lyrics may be surprising for the soft rock genre, but it's a natural fit for the late '60s and early '70s New Age spirit. "Heavenly songbird, we were so wrong / We harmed you," the pair sings in the opening, doubling their voices instead of going for harmony. The effect is an electrifying, hymn-like delivery in the church of Mother Nature.

Eventually, the funky bits roll in, with a fluttering flute line and wah-wah guitars adding weight to the urgent "Hummingbird don't fly away, fly away" motif the lyrics return to repeatedly. Then there's a plea for awakening: "Haven't you noticed the rays? The spirit sun is stronger / And a new day is dawning on us all"). Soon after, this passage is contrasted by the ominous admission, "Alas, here comes the 'Gardener'; he's come to till the flowers," removing the very thing that draws the hummingbird nearer. That's deep stuff.

Jim Seals explained in a 1991 Los Angeles Times interview that the hummingbird is a metaphor for Baháʼu'lláh, leader of the Baha'i faith that both he and Dash Crofts followed. Seals considered the song's underlying message — that the world's greatest spiritual teachers end up being persecuted due to human misunderstanding — as a musical "mea culpa" of sorts.