11 Hit Songs Released After The Artist Died

Otis Redding had a flourishing career for much of the 1960s. Yet despite his electric performances — like the one at the famous Monterey Pop Festival — and success on the R&B singles chart, he hadn't gained mainstream success on the Billboard Hot 100. Before his death, the highest he had ever placed on that chart was No. 21 with "I've Been Loving You Too Long" in 1965. Then music started changing dramatically at the end of the 1960s, and Redding began changing with it.

The story of the writing and recording of "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" is disputed: Almost everyone who was involved, or claimed to be, has conflicting memories of how it came together. What seems to be true is that while borrowing a friend's houseboat in Sausalito, California, Redding was inspired and came up with part of the tune and some of the lyrics. Then he fleshed it out with a cowriter and recorded it — and a couple dozen other songs — sometime in the month before he died.

Otis Redding tragically died on December 10, 1967, when his private plane crashed into a lake. The 26-year-old and five teenage members of his backing band were onboard alongside the pilot and a valet. Only one of the teens survived. "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" was released less than a month later and eventually reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first ever posthumously released single to do so.