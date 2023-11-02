Where Is Selena's Murderer, Yolanda Saldivar, Now?

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez ran into the motel lobby before collapsing. It was March 31, 1995, and she'd just been shot in the back. The famous Tejano singer managed to name her killer before her tragic death at 23, per the Associated Press. "Yolanda Saldivar in room 158," she told the sales director at the Days Inn in Corpus Christi, who held her as she lay bleeding from the .38 caliber slug. Selena died at the hospital a short time later.

Selena's family believed Saldivar — the head of her fan club and manager of the singer's boutiques — had bilked her out of at least $30,000, according to ABC7. When Selena went to retrieve some financial documents from Saldivar, the then-34-year-old shot the singer. On October 26, 1995, a judge sentenced Saldivar to life in prison after a jury found her guilty of murder. She's currently serving her sentence at Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, and is up for parole in March 2025, per the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.