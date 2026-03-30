5 Has-Been Rockers Who Deserve A Second Chance

While some musicians and bands seem blessed with long careers that defy time, other artists have seen their popularity ebb and flow — mostly ebb. We submit that there are several rockers, branded has-beens by a music business that focuses myopically on the bottom line, who deserve a second chance. Dropping sales, or simply being forgotten by the public, doesn't mean an artist can no longer deliver or shouldn't be heard. Has-beens who have earned a second shot at center stage are, by definition, damn good at what they do.

We've selected five rock artists who are no longer in the spotlight, but should rightly command our attention. Some are so-called one-hit wonders — artists who scored big before slipping into undeserved obscurity, but are still missed by devoted fans. Others may be dipping in and out of retirement. With nothing more to prove, they've stepped away from the music business to pursue other interests. We'd love to coax them back on stage to hit one out of the park once again.

These five artists show there should be nothing wrong with falling out of favor, because fashions come and go. As British playwright John Osborne reportedly said, "It is better to be a has-been than a never-was."