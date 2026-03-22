5 Flop Songs From 1978 We Can't Help But Love

We all feel protective about certain songs that hold personal value no matter the opinions of the general public, including flop songs. Maybe you think "Yellow Submarine" is the Beatles' best album no matter its status as a critical and fan failure. Maybe you think "Sour Girl" is Stone Temple Pilots' best song, not "Plush," "Creep," "Interstate Love Song," "Wicked Garden," etc. Every year and musical era has created such differences between personal and public taste, critic and fan, chart impact and long-lasting cultural footprint. 1978 was no exception.

This means that the word "flop" covers a wide variety of circumstances. A song can flop in the eyes of critics, justifiably or not, but win over the common listener. It could also do the opposite. A song could also flop in comparison to other songs from an artist, especially if an artist followed up a hit with a bomb, even if the "bomb" might have been considered a hit for a lesser-known artist. Same goes for singles released from the same album — one might have caught on, but another tanked. Then there's the disparity between chart-topping songs and songs that made a cultural impact. Nirvana's generation-defining "Smells Like Teen Spirit," for instance, peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, not No. 1 like you'd expect.

Looking to our favorite 1978 flops, we've got a music-changing, overlooked song from Judas Priest and a derided song from Grateful Dead. We've also got two songs off debut albums by Van Halen and Dire Straits that never charted, and a song from the perpetually overlooked genre-of-one, Tom Waits.