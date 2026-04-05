This 1971 Hit By Neil Diamond Is His Most Personal Song By Far

Neil Diamond was born in Brooklyn in 1941 and later attended New York University for pre-med on a fencing scholarship — just part of the untold truth of Diamond — before quitting to become a songwriter. In 1968, Diamond left his home on the East Coast and moved to Los Angeles, and by 1970 was newly married, working with MCA, and already had a No. 1 hit under his belt. Yet Diamond felt he didn't fit in the LA scene. "I knew that I was out of it," Diamond told Rolling Stone in 1976. "But I could never relate being serious about my work and hanging out with people."

In the pre-chorus for "I Am... I Said," Diamond openly reveals his feeling of being set adrift without a true home: "Well, I'm New York City born and raised / But nowadays, I'm lost between two shores / LA's fine, but it ain't home / New York's home, but it ain't mine no more." Even after decades of living in California, Diamond retained that feeling. "I've lived here for over 40 years, brought up my kids here," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2012. "But I never have a sense of being at home anywhere I go, for some reason. I have no home, and yet every place is my home." It was partly that sense of disconnection in a new city that Diamond drew inspiration from to craft "I Am.. I Said."