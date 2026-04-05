5 Classic Rock Songs Every Boomer's Road Trip Playlist Needs

Boomers may not have invented the beloved road trip, but they certainly perfected it. Loading up the youngsters and setting out on an hours-long voyage to see some of the country's best locales became a quintessential part of that generation's American dream. And a key piece of the road trip puzzle was the soundtrack that played while the highway rolled under their wheels, music that turned the travel experience into a host of indelible memories. Now that playlists make it possible to queue up whatever travel tunes come to mind, boomers have the opportunity to relive some of their finest moments on the road through songs that set the tone.

We suspect boomers would enjoy a mobile revue of the classic rock songs that made their younger years a blast and a half. Our choices for the perfect boomer road trip playlist capture the free-wheeling spirit of having nothing but time, a full tank, and sizzling sounds to make the journey feel like a jukebox on wheels. We're not saying these songs have to be travel-themed. But we think it's cool that there are so many road-worthy boomer tunes that actually celebrate road-tripping, so we zeroed in on several that do, and an opener that sets the tone for great times no matter where your GPS leads you.