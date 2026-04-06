Musicians Who Got A Late Start But Still Found Dream-Level Fame
Making it big is the ambition of any aspiring musician. For the majority, this occurs at a fairly young age. When exploring the untold truth of The Beatles, for example, their ages ranged from 23 to just 21 when they conquered America in 1964. Sometimes, though, success in the music biz has come later in life — a rare occurrence to be sure, but not unheard of.
Of course, it's a tough reality that most wannabe stars will never realize their rock-star dreams of performing before thousands of roaring fans or hearing one of their songs playing on the radio. For the few that do find success, the journey can be a long and arduous one, and what may appear from the outside to be overnight success is actually the result of years of hard work and effort — and let's not forget talent. Here's our rundown of musicians who got a late start but still found dream-level fame.
Sharon Jones
Born in 1956, Sharon Jones sang in various funk bands during the 1970s, but she never quite managed to realize her dream of breaking into the music business. That led her to sing in wedding bands while supporting herself with various jobs, including a stint as a corrections officer at Rikers Island prison. She was 40 years old when her big break finally arrived after bassist Bosco Mann tapped her to sing back-up on a 1996 session he was producing for singer Lee Fields. So impressed with what he'd heard, Mann brought the 40-year-old back into the recording studio to record "Damn It's Hot," offering her the opportunity to handle lead vocals. That led to the formation of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings.
After releasing the group released its 2001 debut album, "Dap Dippin' With Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings," it gained a following that grew increasingly larger with relentless touring. "You know, years ago I was told that I didn't have the look," Jones said in a 2015 interview with Little Village. "I was too Black, too fat, too short. [They] said I should go bleach my skin. That didn't stop me."
In 2013, Jones was diagnosed with stage II pancreatic cancer and underwent chemotherapy. Through it all, she continued to tour with the Dap-Kings. Sadly, the illness resulted in her incredible story coming to an end when she died in 2016 at the age of 60.
Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley spent most of his life working in various low-paying jobs, primarily as a chef. He also had an innate talent as a singer and performed in small venues whenever he could. During the late 2000s, he relocated to Brooklyn in order to take care of his ailing, elderly mother. It was during this period that he began booking gigs as a James Brown impersonator, dubbing himself "Black Velvet." One night, Bradley was performing under that moniker at Brooklyn's Tarheel Lounge when a member of the audience approached him, introducing himself as Gabe Roth, an executive with Sharon Jones' Daptone Records.
That fateful meeting led to Bradley being signed by the label, resulting in the 2011 release of the 62-year-old's debut album, "No Time for Dreaming." Nicknamed the "Screaming Eagle of Soul," Bradley made the most of his late-blooming fame, recording more albums and touring nonstop. "I know that the music world and the business of the music world is a treacherous life — me, I just want to get onstage, rock the people, show the people my love, open my heart," Bradley once told Loud and Quiet, expressing gratitude for the opportunity that had finally come to him after so many years.
Sadly, his time in the spotlight was all too brief. In late 2016, Bradley was diagnosed with stomach cancer. He was 68 years old when he died the following September.
Ian Dury
During the late 1970s, the London music scene was a melting pot of styles and genres that saw ska, reggae, and punk merging into a hot new subgenre unto itself. At the center of it all was Ian Dury and the Blockheads. Frontman Dury had spent years attempting to establish himself as a painter before deciding to try his hand at music. "I spent 12 years not earning a crust, so I started doing music as a joke," he recalled in an interview with the Independent.
Throughout the 1970s, Dury honed his stage presence fronting various bands. But it wasn't until he began writing songs with guitarist Chaz Jankel that it all fell into place when they co-wrote the classic "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll." In late 1977, they formed Ian Dury and the Blockheads, which became quickly and massively successful. The band's single "Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick" soared to No. 1 on the U.K. charts in January 1979, ultimately selling 1 million copies. At the time he became an overnight sensation, Dury was in his late 30s.
Dury continued to front the Blockheads, on and off, over the next two decades. He also recorded several solo albums, yet never managed to top the success he'd experienced in 1979. Dury died from cancer in 2000. He was 57 years old.
Susan Boyle
What does Susan Boyle have in common with pop star Harry Styles, country music sensation Carrie Underwood, and singer-turned-daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson? All three were discovered on television talent contests. The latter two found fame via "American Idol," while Styles hit it big with boy band One Direction courtesy of Britain's "The X Factor." Boyle was 47 years old when she took to the stage of "Britain's Got Talent," delivering a performance of a show tune from Broadway musical "Les Misérables" that irrevocably changed her life.
While the tragedy surrounding Boyle has included much discussion of her appearance at the time (the word "frumpy" was thrown around a lot), her angelic voice captivated viewers. She didn't win the competition, but she nevertheless went on to launch a music career that's made her one of the world's most successful singers, selling a staggering 25 million records. Boyle also made history as the first female singer in the U.K. to have three consecutive albums debut at No. 1 within a two-year period.
Looking back at her game-changing experience on "Britain's Got Talent," Boyle admitted she had no idea she'd be embraced the way she has — but had faith that her talent would shine through. "When they saw me step out on stage, people thought I was going to be awful," she told Country Images. "I proved them wrong. You don't judge a book by its cover."
Butch Vig
Butch Vig was far from a neophyte when he became a professional musician, co-founding rock band Garbage in 1993. Prior to that, Vig was best known as a music producer. Among his lofty producing credits are Smashing Pumpkins' "Siamese Dream," Foo Fighters' "Wasting Light," and Nirvana's "Nevermind," one of the five albums that defined the '90s.
Vig was no spring chicken, pushing 40 when he took on the role of drummer for Garbage. And while he maintained his producing career (which included producing Garbage albums), he made it clear that the band was his priority. "Everyone told me I was crazy that I wanted to start new band and I probably was, but luckily it worked out for the better," Vig recalled in a 2011 interview with Billboard. "I like that little clique of being with your bandmates, being in the clubhouse." Garbage has remained a going concern ever since, with Vig and his bandmates embarking on a North American tour in 2025.
Ultimately, Vig credits "Nevermind" for being able to fulfill his own rock star dreams in his late 30s. "Garbage wouldn't have happened without Nirvana's success," he told Buddy, admitting that shifting from producing to drumming represented a big risk. "You know, I had to take a leap of faith," he added. "Because a lot of people told me that I was really stupid to stop producing full-time and start a band."