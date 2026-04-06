Musicians Who Got A Late Start But Still Found Dream-Level Fame

Born in 1956, Sharon Jones sang in various funk bands during the 1970s, but she never quite managed to realize her dream of breaking into the music business. That led her to sing in wedding bands while supporting herself with various jobs, including a stint as a corrections officer at Rikers Island prison. She was 40 years old when her big break finally arrived after bassist Bosco Mann tapped her to sing back-up on a 1996 session he was producing for singer Lee Fields. So impressed with what he'd heard, Mann brought the 40-year-old back into the recording studio to record "Damn It's Hot," offering her the opportunity to handle lead vocals. That led to the formation of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings.

After releasing the group released its 2001 debut album, "Dap Dippin' With Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings," it gained a following that grew increasingly larger with relentless touring. "You know, years ago I was told that I didn't have the look," Jones said in a 2015 interview with Little Village. "I was too Black, too fat, too short. [They] said I should go bleach my skin. That didn't stop me."

In 2013, Jones was diagnosed with stage II pancreatic cancer and underwent chemotherapy. Through it all, she continued to tour with the Dap-Kings. Sadly, the illness resulted in her incredible story coming to an end when she died in 2016 at the age of 60.